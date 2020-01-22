fbpx
Search
 
Gear News, News

Supair release Pixair 2 harness

Wednesday 22 January, 2020

Supair have released the Pixair 2, an open-leg, upright paraglider harness with a seat plate and a partially pre-inflated airbag.

The harness is pitched at “progression” and cross-country pilots, and is stable but still transmits a good amount of feedback from the wing, Supair say. It has a polypropylene seat plate, a right-hand reserve and Safety-T-Bar strap system.

The airbag has pre-inflated internal cells and offers good coverage, extending from high up the pilot’s back to right underneath the bottom. When deflated, the airbag folds down small so the harness is easy to pack. The back storage pocket is independent of the airbag.

A new geometry makes it easier for the pilot to get seated after launch, and the redesigned reserve pocket seals better, with a new tulip-flaps closure and an inner pocket.

The Pixair 2 is available in dark green, in sizes S, M and L. The middle size weighs 3.27kg.

supair.com

 

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Gear News News
Back to Gear News News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

Subscribe before Jan 31 and you could win a wing in our Subscriber’s prize draw.

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK