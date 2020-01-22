Supair release Pixair 2 harness

Supair have released the Pixair 2, an open-leg, upright paraglider harness with a seat plate and a partially pre-inflated airbag.

The harness is pitched at “progression” and cross-country pilots, and is stable but still transmits a good amount of feedback from the wing, Supair say. It has a polypropylene seat plate, a right-hand reserve and Safety-T-Bar strap system.

The airbag has pre-inflated internal cells and offers good coverage, extending from high up the pilot’s back to right underneath the bottom. When deflated, the airbag folds down small so the harness is easy to pack. The back storage pocket is independent of the airbag.

A new geometry makes it easier for the pilot to get seated after launch, and the redesigned reserve pocket seals better, with a new tulip-flaps closure and an inner pocket.

The Pixair 2 is available in dark green, in sizes S, M and L. The middle size weighs 3.27kg.

