Supair Leaf 2 Light: “ultra light adventurer”

Supair have announced a light version of the EN-B Leaf 2. The Leaf 2 Light is their “ultra light adventurer”, and it’s available in four sizes.

The Leaf 2 Light is made from double-coated Porcher Skytex 32 and 27 cloths – the coating improves durability at the expense of a few grams’ weight. It’s fitted with ultralight risers, and is 1.5kg than the standard Leaf 2 in the XS size (3.25kg).

Supair say it has the same easy handling and passive safety as the Leaf 2, and it’s even more versatile being ideal for hike and fly as well as everyday flying, soaring and cross-country.

Available in the three colours pictured from the end of February 2020.

supair.com