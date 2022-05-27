Supair Fly Topo: Vol-biv guide to the Chartreuse
Friday 27 May, 2022
In episode two of Supair’s vol-biv video series Hugo Chaboud explains a two-day route through the Chartreuse, the mountains above St Hilaire du Touvet, scene of the famous Coupe Icare.
Even if you have no plans to fly here, it’s a great instructional 15-minute watch in planning and decision making when mountain flying.
