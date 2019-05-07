Skywalk X-Alps 4 (EN D)

Skywalk have released the X-Alps 4, their new EN-D wing made for the 2019 Red Bull X-Alps.

Chrigel Maurer won the 2017 race on Skywalk’s X-Alps 3 – in fact, it was the wing of choice of four of the top-5 – and Skywalk say this version is even better.

It’s a complete redesign, still a three-liner, and as well as improved performance they say it’s easier to handle. It has 82 cells, an aspect ratio of 6.99 and is, “undisputedly the best-performing three-liner currently available”, Skywalk say.

A simple line-layout makes it easier to set up on launch, it’s easier to kite, and has reduced brake pressure which will save pilots’ arms on long flights. New Speed Control handles make for efficient C-riser control.

Keep an eye on Guschlbauer, Oberrauner, Grossrubatscher, Keller and Anders, who will all be flying this wing in the 2019 Red Bull X-Alps. The race kicks off with the Prologue on 13 June.

The X-Alps 4 will be available in three sizes, certified LTF/EN D.

skywalk.info