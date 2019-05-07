Search
 
Gear News, News

Skywalk X-Alps 4 (EN D)

Tuesday 7 May, 2019

Skywalk have released the X-Alps 4, their new EN-D wing made for the 2019 Red Bull X-Alps.

Chrigel Maurer won the 2017 race on Skywalk’s X-Alps 3 – in fact, it was the wing of choice of four of the top-5 – and Skywalk say this version is even better.

It’s a complete redesign, still a three-liner, and as well as improved performance they say it’s easier to handle. It has 82 cells, an aspect ratio of 6.99 and is, “undisputedly the best-performing three-liner currently available”, Skywalk say.

A simple line-layout makes it easier to set up on launch, it’s easier to kite, and has reduced brake pressure which will save pilots’ arms on long flights. New Speed Control handles make for efficient C-riser control.

Keep an eye on Guschlbauer, Oberrauner, Grossrubatscher, Keller and Anders, who will all be flying this wing in the 2019 Red Bull X-Alps. The race kicks off with the Prologue on 13 June.

The X-Alps 4 will be available in three sizes, certified LTF/EN D.

Skywalk X-Alps 4 specs

skywalk.info

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Gear News News
Back to Gear News News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE