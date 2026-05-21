Skywalk Pilot Jacket
Gear NewsNews

Skywalk release updated Pilot jacket

Redesign includes a more robust outer fabric

21 May, 2026, by Cross Country: Photos Marc Hofmann

Skywalk have updated their popular 750 fill power down Fly Jacket. It now has a more robust outer polyamide fabric, an improved fit, and optimised details for use inside the harness.

“The result is a reliable flying companion for long XC days, crisp spring conditions, and ambitious hike-and-fly missions,” say Skywalk.

Skywalk Pilot Jacket

Features include long sleeves and a unique shoulder construction to ensure cold air can not come in at the wrists, strategically placed wool inserts on the back, cuffs and collar and big pockets that can take anything from a second pair of gloves to a power bank. These are accessible in flight.

The original pilot jacket sold out when it was first released, but pilots have noted the outer fabric has a tendency to fray with hard use. Besides the nylon ripstop outer fabric, other upgrades include a more durable zips.

The unisex jacket in faded green weighs 525g (size M) and is available in sizes XS, S, M, L, XL and XXL.

skywalk.info

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