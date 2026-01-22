Skywalk unveil Mescal 7 (EN A)

Skywalk have launched a new version of their EN-A Mescal. Its mission? “To give new pilots the easiest, safest and most intuitive entry into paragliding.”

“With 40 cells, an aspect ratio of 4.8 and modern details such as mini ribs and perfectly positioned winglets for a true-to-track flying experience, the Mescal 7 sets new standards in the beginner segment,” say Skywalk.

Characteristics include an improved performance compared to the Mescal 6, “very easy, controlled launch behaviour”, “high pitch and roll stability” and an “easy spiral dive exit”. Other new pilot-friendly features include split A-risers for pulling big ears, a “five point safety check pictogram” on the risers, and a line setup that Skywalk say reduces knotting.

“You don’t need anything more than an EN-A your entire flying career.” Read Bastienne Wentzel’s report on the new generation of EN-A+ gliders.

“In the air, the Mescal 7 exhibits an exceptionally calm and reliable character,” say Skywalk. “The optimised canopy curvature combined with precisely positioned winglets reduces roll movements and provides a stable, rail-like flight feeling.

“At the same time, the wing responds directly and predictably to control inputs. This facilitates tight thermalling, increases confidence during first manoeuvres, and actively supports pilots in building a solid understanding of flight behaviour.”

They say it’s an ideal wing for training and SIV thanks to its easy spiral dive exit. “Even full-stall exercises benefit from generous safety margins and clearly identifiable airflow behaviour.”

Skywalk add: “Despite its strong focus on safety, the Mescal7 delivers noticeably higher performance than its predecessor. Reduced line length, mini ribs, and shark-nose technology improve aerodynamic efficiency and climbing performance – ideal for enjoyable soaring sessions andthe first cross-country attempts.”

The Mescal7 is available in six sizes from 55kg to 135kg and weighs 4.6kg in the size 85 (60-85kg).

skywalk.info