fbpx
Search
 
Gear News, News

Skywalk Pepper Cross Light rescue

Wednesday 5 August, 2020

Skywalk’s Pepper Cross Light reserve parachute now comes in two additional sizes, 180 and 225. There are now five in total for all-up weights of 55-225kg.

The Pepper Cross Light is a square chute with a fast deployment time and high pendular stability, Skywalk say. A relatively large surface area ensures a slow descent and the symmetrical structure minimises side drift.

Skywalk Pepper Cross Light

It’s easy to pack too, and the inner bag has a separate compartment to keep the lines tangle-free. Weights start at just 990g for the smallest size (26.9m² for loads up to 90kg).

Pepper Cross Light specs

Skywalk.info

You might also like

Back to Gear News
Back to Gear News

Subscribe and never miss an issue

 

Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s most exciting flying locales
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK