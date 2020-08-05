Skywalk Pepper Cross Light rescue

Skywalk’s Pepper Cross Light reserve parachute now comes in two additional sizes, 180 and 225. There are now five in total for all-up weights of 55-225kg.

The Pepper Cross Light is a square chute with a fast deployment time and high pendular stability, Skywalk say. A relatively large surface area ensures a slow descent and the symmetrical structure minimises side drift.

It’s easy to pack too, and the inner bag has a separate compartment to keep the lines tangle-free. Weights start at just 990g for the smallest size (26.9m² for loads up to 90kg).

