Skywalk Pepper Cross Light rescue
Wednesday 5 August, 2020
Skywalk’s Pepper Cross Light reserve parachute now comes in two additional sizes, 180 and 225. There are now five in total for all-up weights of 55-225kg.
The Pepper Cross Light is a square chute with a fast deployment time and high pendular stability, Skywalk say. A relatively large surface area ensures a slow descent and the symmetrical structure minimises side drift.
It’s easy to pack too, and the inner bag has a separate compartment to keep the lines tangle-free. Weights start at just 990g for the smallest size (26.9m² for loads up to 90kg).
Skywalk.info
