Gear News, News

Skywalk Mescal 6 – EN A with Agility System

Monday 27 April, 2020

Skywalk’s new EN-A paraglider can be owner-modified to “grow with your skills” thanks to the Agility System, which alters the brake configuration.

In beginner-friendly Comfort Mode, the brakes act mostly on the centre of the wing and turns are quite flat. In Sport Mode the brake action is on the wingtips as well, so overall brake pressure is lighter, the glider is more reactive and turns are more banked.

Skywalk say the Mescal 6 is a stress-free glider in both modes, forgiving and easy to fly. It’s compact, with an aspect ratio of 4.8 and 38 cells. Pre-launch preparation is easy thanks to a clear line layout and colour-coded risers, and the brake handles are size-adjustable.

The Mescal 6 is made from durable materials, Porcher Skytex 38 on top and Easyfly on the bottom, with both surfaces coloured. It is ready now in five sizes (XXS to L) and four colour options.

Skywalk Mescal 6 colours Skywalk Mescal 6 colours

skywalk.info

