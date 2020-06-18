Skywalk EN-C Cayenne6

Skywalk’s new sports-class wing, the EN-C Cayenne6, is available now in sizes XS, S and M, with two more sizes to follow.

Skywalk say the Cayenne6 is an efficient and comfortable glider, designed so pilots can use the full performance potential. It incorporates technologies derived from their higher-category wings like the lightweight X-Alps, including an efficient Speed Control system that acts on the Cs and the Bs.

They say the ergonomic handles on the C-risers together with a smooth-acting speed bar, mean the Cayenne6 can be piloted “efficiently and without fatigue like a competition glider”, with little in the way of profile deformations or pitching movements that reduce performance.

It’s made from TX-Light, a material Skywalk played a part in developing and which originally came from kitesurfing. They say it’s very resistant to saltwater and UV, and has excellent tear-resistance and ageing properties.

In terms of glider feedback, Skywalk say: “We have designed the sail tension so that the new sport class wing transmits brake line impulses and weightshift smoothly and directly. The control pressure is pleasantly low and the control travel is moderate, ideal for relaxed XC flying!”

