Skywalk Breeze modular harness: now in XL

Skywalk have announced an additional XL size of their modular Breeze paragliding harness.

Released earlier this year in S, M and L, the Breeze is a modular hammock-style harness with mid-height hangpoints which Skywalk say offers good feedback and weightshift. The bare bones with speedbar – PURE line – weighs 1.26kg in the XL size (or 1.1kg in S).

The back section zips on. It comprises a PermAIR protector, which is a mixture of foam and an airbag to minimise pack size, with an integrated reserve container and separate cockpit. The PermAIR version comes in at 2.3kg in the XL size (or 2.1kg in S).

The XL fits pilots from 184cm to 200cm and is LTF certified to 120kg.

