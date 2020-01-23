Skyman Blizzard: 16m mini wing

Skyman’s new Blizzard is a small-packing, fast and light mini wing, made for alpine adventures and hike-and-fly competitions.

It’s available in one size – 16m², is made from Dominico 10D fabric and weighs just 2.4kg.

The wing has 40 cells and an aspect ratio of 4.69. Skyman say it’s very easy to launch, and has a good glide. It’s dynamic, fun and fast – Skyman quote a top speed of 59km/h.

The Blizzard succeeds the Reinhold II in Skyman’s range, and is certified EN C for 60-90kg all up.

