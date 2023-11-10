Level Wings say the Flame Light is "light, safe, reactive and fun"

Level Wings have announced the Flame Light, a “smooth, reactive speed and mini wing that is optimised for easy handling”.

It is based on the Flame, but the use of light Porcher Skytex fabrics has created a wing with “easy and fast lift during launch” and a small packing volume, making it “the perfect tool to have in the bottom of your backpack”.

Inflation is described as intuitive even in zero wind, which is good for steep slopes or summits with short take-offs.

With its long, progressive brake travel, Level Wings say the Flame Light gives confidence during launch and more advanced flight manoeuvres, as well as delivering direct feedback for precise handling.

The Flame Light features the familiar trimmers of the Flame and Level Wings say this allows it to maintain a flat glide when trimmers are closed for long transitions or light wind soaring. They also say that thermalling and XC flying are achievable with a high margin of passive safety.

It is available in 9, 11, 13, 16 and 19m sizes and four standard colours – customisation is also an option. The Level Wings Flame Light is described as “light, safe, reactive and fun” and is aimed at hike-and-fly pilots and alpinists looking for flying adventures in demanding locations.

levelwings.com