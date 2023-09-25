Nova Bantam 2 mini wing

Easy launching is one of the key features of Nova's new bantam 2

Nova’s Bantam 2 was finished just in time for this year’s Red Bull Dolomitenmann. The mini wing comes in 12m² and 14m² sizes, and packs small.

It is designed for para-mountaineering and hike-and-fly racing where fast preparation and easy launching are key – throw-and-go, Théo de Blic style! All three paragliding podium slots at this year’s Dolomitenmann were won by pilots flying Bantam 2s (Aaron Durogati, Tobias Großrubatscher and Thomas Friedrich).

Like the original, the Bantam 2 is a three-liner with 33 cells and very short lines. Nova say it’s faster and more stable, with the same direct handling and feedback for precise piloting.

The 12 and 14 weigh 1.6kg and 1.8kg and are certified EN/LTF D and EN C / LTF D.

nova.eu