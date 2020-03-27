Sky Zoe: “mini wing, maxi fun”

Sky unveiled their new mini wing at the Stubai testival: it’s called the Zoe, and it’s made for hike-and-fly, coastal soaring and mountain flying.

Sky say it’s simple, light and efficient. It will be available in sizes 15, 17, 19, 21 and 23m² sizes, and in standard and light versions. The standard is made from Dokdo N20, and the lightweight version is Porcher Skytex 27 (32 on the leading edge).

The Zoe is shock and load tested, with different uses for different wing loadings:

Each version comes in a choice of five colours:

sky-cz.com