fbpx
Search
 
Gear News, News

Sky Zoe: “mini wing, maxi fun”

Friday 27 March, 2020

Sky unveiled their new mini wing at the Stubai testival: it’s called the Zoe, and it’s made for hike-and-fly, coastal soaring and mountain flying.

Sky say it’s simple, light and efficient. It will be available in sizes 15, 17, 19, 21 and 23m² sizes, and in standard and light versions. The standard is made from Dokdo N20, and the lightweight version is Porcher Skytex 27 (32 on the leading edge).

The Zoe is shock and load tested, with different uses for different wing loadings:

Sky Zoe sizes

Each version comes in a  choice of five colours:

Zoe standard colours Zoe lightweight colours

sky-cz.com

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Gear News News
Back to Gear News News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK