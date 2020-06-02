Sky Metis 4 tandem

Sky’s new Metis 4 tandem is certified EN B in 40m² and 42m² sizes. It has a new look, improved handling and is aimed at professional and weekend pilots.

Sky say it offers easy inflation and take off to get pilot and passenger into the air easily and quickly without too much running. They’ve worked hard on the handling too – “precise braking, good thermalling,” and that good handling extends all the way to the ground with easy landing characteristics.

Metis 4 40 Metis 4 42 Layout area (m²) 39.5 42.38 Layout span (m) 14.27 14.79 Layout aspect ratio 5.15 5.15 Projected area (m²) 34.12 36.6 Projected span (m) 11.51 11.92 Projected aspect ratio 3.88 3.88 Weight (kg) 7.1 7.55 Take-off weight (kg) 110-205 120-220 Trim speed (km/h) 38-40 38-40 Min. speed (km/h) 24-25 24-25 Max. speed (km/h) 46-49 46-49

