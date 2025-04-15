Red Bull X-Alps 2025: Tom de Dorlodot withdraws

Tom de Dorlodot was looking forward to taking part in his tenth Red Bull X-Alps this summer – he hasn’t missed a race since 2007. But he’s reluctantly announced he is to withdraw from the race due to persistent complications following a kiting accident last year. However, he tells us he’ll still be there on the start line, only this time as a spectator and supporter.

“I am coming because I see a great opportunity to analyse what the others are doing, to learn from other teams and also to help. I’ve always had amazing teams supporting me and I’ll be happy to play that role a little bit, maybe for Jean de Biolley who was my supporter two years ago.”

He adds: “But mostly I will be around, travelling across the route and hopefully flying, producing cool content, telling backstage stories and looking more into the strategy side of things. I’ll be super happy to share what I see, what I learn, and also to tell the story from a different angle.”

Tom in 2015. This was to be his tenth edition ©Markus Berger / Red Bull Content Pool

Although Tom, who turns 40 in June, does not have an official role with the race media coverage, he’ll be on hand to chat through the race’s key events with the race’s team, as well as with Cross Country. He will also stay on in the pilot committee, an informal bridge between race organisers and competitors.

He adds: “The route this year is extremely challenging. I’m almost happy I’m not taking part because this is a pretty big one and I really hope that the guys have great weather and we can see amazing flying.”

Tom flying past K2 in 2022

“I think everyone is extremely prepared,” he adds. “The gear has evolved again, the brands have pushed a lot of energy into that and so we’re going to see a very interesting race, which is exciting and for once I’ll be able to enjoy it from the other side.”

Tom broke his leg in a kiting accident in Norway in March 2024 but has suffered repeated complications with infection since. “We were really hoping in September that I would be walking in December,” he says.

“But the infection took over and it’s been a bit more complicated than expected. Altogether, I went through nine different surgeries. We think that everything is under control, it seems that the infection is gone and hopefully the bone is healing and hopefully I’ll be free from all the metal in June.”

The Red Bull X-Alps kicks off on June 12 with a Prologue.