Red Bull X-Alps 2023: Full Line-Up Revealed

'Catch me if you can!' Chrigel Maurer during the 2021 Red Bull X-Alps. Photo: Lukas Pilz / Red Bull Content Pool

The full line-up of pilots for the 2023 Red Bull X-Alps has been revealed, and once again seven-time winner Chrigel Maurer is back to defend his title.

He will face a chasing pack of veterans including Maxime Pinot (FRA1), Simon Oberrauner (AUT1), Paul Guschlbauer (AUT2), Aaron Durogati (ITA2) and Patrick von Känel as well as host of new names.

Those include young Swiss pilot Sepp Inniger, acro master turned adventure athlete Tim Alongi (FRA4), hike-and-fly pro Tanguy Renaud-Goud (FRA5) and North America’s finest James Elliott (CAN), Logan Walters (USA1) and Cedar Wright (USA2).

The pilot list includes 35 pilots from 18 countries, made up of 18 veterans and 17 rookies.

Five women are taking part – the most ever in an edition of the Red Bull X-Alps. They include last year’s competitors Yael Margelisch (SUI3) Laurie Genovese (FRA3), and 2019 athlete Kinga Masztalerz (NZL). New this year are Elisabeth Egger (AUT4), a former supporter to Aaron Durogati and Celine Lorenz (GER3).

Both France and Switzerland have five pilots in the race while Austria and Italy both have four. Germany has three and the USA two.

The youngest pilot is Thomas Friedrich (AUT3) who will be 22 when the race starts. He was forced to withdraw in 2021 due to injury.

2023 will also see the race’s first athlete from China taking part, Junming Song.

The full list includes:

Richard Binstead (AUS) – Rookie

Simon Oberrauner (AUT1) – Veteran

Paul Guschlbauer (AUT2) – Veteran

Thomas Friedrich (AUT3) – Veteran

Elisabeth Egger (AUT4) – Rookie

Tom de Dorlodot (BEL) – Veteran

James Elliott (CAN) – Rookie

Junming Song (CHN) – Rookie

Ondrej Prochazka (CZE) – Rookie

Jordi Vilalta (ESP) – Rookie

Maxime Pinot (FRA1) – Veteran

Damien Lacaze (FRA2) – Veteran

Laurie Genovese (FRA3) – Veteran

Tim Alongi (FRA4) – Rookie

Tanguy Renaud-Goud (FRA5) – Rookie

Markus Anders (GER1) – Veteran

Maximilian Loidl (GER2) – Rookie

Celine Lorenz (GER3) – Rookie

Pal Takats (HUN) – Veteran

Tobias Grossrubatscher (ITA1) – Veteran

Aaron Durogati (ITA2) – Veteran

Nicola Donini (ITA3) – Veteran

Lukas Hofer (ITA4) – Rookie

Emoto Yuji (JPN) – Rookie

Kinga Masztalerz (NZL) – Veteran

Michal Gierlach (POL) – Veteran

Toma Coconea (ROU) – Veteran

Lenart Oblak (SLO) – Rookie

Christian Maurer (SUI1) – Champion

Patrick von Känel (SUI2) – Veteran

Yael Margelisch (SUI3) – Veteran

Sepp Inniger (SUI4) – Rookie

Reto Reiser (SUI5) – Rookie

Logan Walters (USA1) – Rookie

Cedar Wright (USA2) – Rookie

The route will be announced on 15 March 2023 and the race will start on 18 June 2023.