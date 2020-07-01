fbpx
Red Bull X-Alps 2021: Applications open!

Wednesday 1 July, 2020

Applications opened on 1 July 2020 for the Red Bull X-Alps 2021. Pilots hoping to take part in this mammoth hike-and-fly race have two months to prepare and submit their applications. 

Details of how to apply are on the Red Bull X-Alps website. The selection process will doubtless be very tough. Organisers say they will be looking at experience, previous competition results and abilities as a pilot and mountaineer.

The race starts on 20 June 2021.

redbullxalps.com

 

 

