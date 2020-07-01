Red Bull X-Alps 2021: Applications open!
Wednesday 1 July, 2020
Applications opened on 1 July 2020 for the Red Bull X-Alps 2021. Pilots hoping to take part in this mammoth hike-and-fly race have two months to prepare and submit their applications.
Details of how to apply are on the Red Bull X-Alps website. The selection process will doubtless be very tough. Organisers say they will be looking at experience, previous competition results and abilities as a pilot and mountaineer.
The race starts on 20 June 2021.
redbullxalps.com
Subscribe and never miss an issue
Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:
- Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
- A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s most exciting flying locales
- Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
- Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
Digital edition
From
£2.59
per month
-
Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
-
Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
-
Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
-
Exactly the same magazines as print
Print edition
From
£4.19
per month
-
Ten packed issues airmailed to you
-
Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
-
Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
-
Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP
© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE
FHAPPSSTACK