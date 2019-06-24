Search
 
Paul Guschlbauer flies in front of Mont Blanc during the Red Bull X-Alps 2019. Photo: Red Bull Content Pool / S. Marko
Comps and Events, News

Red Bull X-Alps 2019: the weekend’s action

Monday 24 June, 2019

After a weekend of full-on racing and good flying conditions at the front on Sunday, Chrigel Maurer was on his way to the Cheval Blanc, turnpoint 12, the last to tag before the final run southeast to Peille.

Chrigel sailed over Monte Viso, TP 11, in orbit on Sunday, flying at over 3,000m. 80km behind him Maxime Pinot is on his way to Monte Viso on Monday morning, and Paul Guschlbauer is 60km behind him. Benoit Outters is closing on Guschlbauer, with the advantage that the south of France is his home turf.

Antoine Girard had been struggling with a debilitating knee problem that meant serious hiking had become an impossibility. He did his best to fly to reach the Titlis turnpoint in the air on Sunday, but didn’t make it. The hike to the turnpoint being impossible, he was forced to withdraw from the race on Sunday evening.

The field is now spread out across 500km, to where Kinga Masztalerz and Chikyong Ha, who are heading for TP 6, Davos, have just 10km between them. The Korean is suffering with very sore feet though, and the axeman cometh again at 6am on Tuesday.

The Red Bull X-Alps team caught up with the ever-smiling Jurij Koren on Sunday evening. The young Slovakian athlete, currently in 17th position, summed up his experience of the race by saying “I think the Red Bull X-Alps is better than it was in my dreams!” He is now closing on the Eiger, and very happy knowing he’s on the second half of the course.

The weather forecast for Monday is for high pressure in the French Alps, with sunshine and temperatures up to 35C in the valleys making for hot hiking. Some high cloud may help matters on the ground, but could reduce thermal activity in the air. Wind-wise, a general easterly flow is forecast in the Alpes Maritimes, which could hamper Chrigel’s progress towards Peille.

redbullxalps.com

 

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Comps and Events News
Back to Comps and Events News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK