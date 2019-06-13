Search
 
Chrigel Maurer, Maxime Pinot and Benoit Outters make the top of the Griessenkareck to become joint winners of the Red Bull X-Alps 2019 Prologue race
Red Bull X-Alps 2019: Prologue winners

Thursday 13 June, 2019

Chrigel Maurer (SUI1), Benoit Outters (FRA1) and Maxime Pinot (FRA4) were joint winners of the Red Bull X-Alps 2019 Prologue race which took place at Wagrain-Kleinarl, Austria on 13 June 2019. They each win an extra night pass for the main event.

The originally-planned 23km race was shortened on race morning, as Foehn wind meant it would not be flyable. Instead a foot-race was set to what would have been the first turnpoint, the 1,991m summit of the Griessenkareck, with the clock stopping at the summit.

The three winners hiked together the whole way, completing the 3km distance and 1,153m of positive elevation in 55 minutes and 33 seconds.

The main race starts in Salzburg on Sunday 16 June 2019. Follow live via 2D or 3D live tracking at redbullxalps.com.

