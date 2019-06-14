Launching during the Red Bull X-Alps Prologue. Photo: Marcus King
Windy conditions may have foreshortened the Red Bull X-Alps 2019 Prologue race on 13 June, but there was still plenty to see. Here are some of the best images from the day, from Cross Country Magazine photographer Marcus King.
Athletes wait at the start of the Red Bull X-Alps 2019 Prologue
And they’re off
The leaders half way up the ascent
Home teams – Paul Guschlbauer (AUT1) and Simon Oberrauner (AUT2) on the ascent
Toma Coconea (ROU) is the only athlete to have been in all nine X-Alps races
Gavin McClurg (USA1) said his heart rate was at 180bpm on the way up
Patrick Von Känel (SUI2) is one of the rookies in this year’s event but looks strong
One of only two women in the event, Poland’s Dominika Kasieczko showed her speed uphill
Tom de Dorlodot (BEL) looking relaxed on the way up
Chrigel Maurer (SUI1), Maxime Pinot (FRA4) and Benoit Outters (FRA1) crossed the finish line together
A happy Benoit Outters (FRA1) at the top, where the clock stopped. Athletes could then choose to fly or walk down
Paul Guschlbauer (AUT1) in discussion about the conditions with his supporter. There was Föhn wind making flying less than pleasant and some athletes chose not to fly but most, like Paul, opted to save their legs and fly down.
Benoit Outters (FRA1) prepares his kit
Benoit Outters (FRA1) waits for the moment to launch
Chrigel Maurer (SUI1) has made sure all the other athletes know he is in top form with a 300+ km FAI triangle flown last week, and winning an extra night pass in the Prologue
Maxime Pinot (FRA4) launches from the turnpoint
Chrigel style! Maurer (SUI1) poses for the camera
Paul Guschlbauer (AUT1) ready to launch
Taking off in front of the crowds
Tobias Grossrubatscher (ITA2) is one of the youngest athletes in the field
Gavin McClurg (USA1) enjoying the moment
And he’s off – Gavin McClurg (USA1)
Pilots flying down to the goal in Wagrain-Kleinarl, Austria
Tom de Dorlodot (BEL) gets ready to take his place on the launch
Helmut Schrempf (AUT3) finds a space amongst the crowds and camera men
Tom de Dorlodot (BEL) sort his lines before launch
Dominika Kasieczko (POL) about to launch
Dominika Kasieczko (POL), controlling the wing in the turbulent conditions
Mexican pilot Eduardo Garza watches the conditions
Popular with the crowds, Toma Coconea (ROU) prepares to launch
Chikyong Ha (KOR) takes to the skies
Russia’s Evgenii Griaznov, a veteran of four races, makes light of the tricky conditions
All the athletes gathered for the opening ceremony at the top of the Griessenkareck above Wagrain-Kleinarl
Organiser Ulrich Grill (right) at the opening ceremony
Benoit Outters (FRA1) with his Night Pass
Chrigel Maurer (SUI1) also won a Night Pass
