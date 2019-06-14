Search
 
Launching during the Red Bull X-Alps Prologue. Photo: Marcus King
News

Red Bull X-Alps 2019: Prologue in pictures

Friday 14 June, 2019

Windy conditions may have foreshortened the Red Bull X-Alps 2019 Prologue race on 13 June, but there was still plenty to see. Here are some of the best images from the day, from Cross Country Magazine photographer Marcus King.

Athletes wait at the start of the Red Bull X-Alps 2019 Prologue

And they’re off

The leaders half way up the ascent

Home teams – Paul Guschlbauer (AUT1) and Simon Oberrauner (AUT2) on the ascent

Toma Coconea (ROU) is the only athlete to have been in all nine X-Alps races

Gavin McClurg (USA1) said his heart rate was at 180bpm on the way up

Patrick Von Känel (SUI2) is one of the rookies in this year’s event but looks strong

One of only two women in the event, Poland’s Dominika Kasieczko showed her speed uphill

Tom de Dorlodot (BEL) looking relaxed on the way up

Chrigel Maurer (SUI1), Maxime Pinot (FRA4) and Benoit Outters (FRA1) crossed the finish line together

A happy Benoit Outters (FRA1) at the top, where the clock stopped. Athletes could then choose to fly or walk down

Paul Guschlbauer (AUT1) in discussion about the conditions with his supporter. There was Föhn wind making flying less than pleasant and some athletes chose not to fly but most, like Paul, opted to save their legs and fly down.

Benoit Outters (FRA1) prepares his kit

Benoit Outters (FRA1) waits for the moment to launch

Chrigel Maurer (SUI1) has made sure all the other athletes know he is in top form with a 300+ km FAI triangle flown last week, and winning an extra night pass in the Prologue

Maxime Pinot (FRA4) launches from the turnpoint

Chrigel style! Maurer (SUI1) poses for the camera

Paul Guschlbauer (AUT1) ready to launch

Taking off in front of the crowds

Tobias Grossrubatscher (ITA2) is one of the youngest athletes in the field

Gavin McClurg (USA1) enjoying the moment

And he’s off – Gavin McClurg (USA1)

Pilots flying down to the goal in Wagrain-Kleinarl, Austria

Tom de Dorlodot (BEL) gets ready to take his place on the launch

Helmut Schrempf (AUT3) finds a space amongst the crowds and camera men

Tom de Dorlodot (BEL) sort his lines before launch

Dominika Kasieczko (POL) about to launch

Dominika Kasieczko (POL), controlling the wing in the turbulent conditions

Mexican pilot Eduardo Garza watches the conditions

Popular with the crowds, Toma Coconea (ROU) prepares to launch

Chikyong Ha (KOR) takes to the skies

Russia’s Evgenii Griaznov, a veteran of four races, makes light of the tricky conditions

All the athletes gathered for the opening ceremony at the top of the Griessenkareck above Wagrain-Kleinarl

Organiser Ulrich Grill (right) at the opening ceremony

Benoit Outters (FRA1) with his Night Pass

Chrigel Maurer (SUI1) also won a Night Pass

 

