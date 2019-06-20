Search
 
Chrigel Maurer approaches Davos, TP6 of the Red Bull X-Alps 2019. Photo: Red Bull Content Pool / S. Marko
Latest, News

Red Bull X-Alps 2019: Day 4 roundup

Thursday 20 June, 2019

By close of play on day 4 of the Red Bull X-Alps 2019,  frontrunner Chrigel Maurer had made it to Grindelwald, a hair’s breadth from TP8 with Maxime Pinot (FRA4) in hot pursuit, closing in on TP7.

Chrigel had tagged turnpoint 6 (Davos) by lunchtime, and 7 (Titlis, at 3,045m the highest TP of the race) during the afternoon. Comfortable in his home country of Switzerland, he spent the night under the watchful eye of the Eiger, TP8.

Maxime Pinot (FRA4) was around 45km behind, having opened up a 70km gap between himself and Paul Guschlbauer (AUT1) behind him.

By 10am on Thursday, twelve pilots are now past, or in the vicinity of, turnpoint 6 (Davos), with Tobias Grossrubatscher (ITA2) and Gavin McClurg (USA1) in the air and approaching from the south, and Toma Coconea (ROU) on foot.

Day 5’s weather forecast is for better conditions for those nearer the back of the field: a weak cold front is approaching the Alps from the west, with unsettled conditions and a moderate-to-high risk of showers and thunderstorms.

At the back of the field there is a 53km gap between Dominika Kxasieczko (POL) and Alex Villa (COL) who are heading to turnpoint 4 (Kronplatz, Italy). Dominika has already used her night pass so she will no doubt be hoping for good flying conditions to keep her out of tomorrow morning’s elimination.

Get all the updates and Live Tracking at redbullxalps.com

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Latest News
Back to Latest News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK