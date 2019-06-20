Red Bull X-Alps 2019: Day 4 roundup

Chrigel Maurer approaches Davos, TP6 of the Red Bull X-Alps 2019. Photo: Red Bull Content Pool / S. Marko

By close of play on day 4 of the Red Bull X-Alps 2019, frontrunner Chrigel Maurer had made it to Grindelwald, a hair’s breadth from TP8 with Maxime Pinot (FRA4) in hot pursuit, closing in on TP7.

Chrigel had tagged turnpoint 6 (Davos) by lunchtime, and 7 (Titlis, at 3,045m the highest TP of the race) during the afternoon. Comfortable in his home country of Switzerland, he spent the night under the watchful eye of the Eiger, TP8.

Maxime Pinot (FRA4) was around 45km behind, having opened up a 70km gap between himself and Paul Guschlbauer (AUT1) behind him.

By 10am on Thursday, twelve pilots are now past, or in the vicinity of, turnpoint 6 (Davos), with Tobias Grossrubatscher (ITA2) and Gavin McClurg (USA1) in the air and approaching from the south, and Toma Coconea (ROU) on foot.

Day 5’s weather forecast is for better conditions for those nearer the back of the field: a weak cold front is approaching the Alps from the west, with unsettled conditions and a moderate-to-high risk of showers and thunderstorms.

At the back of the field there is a 53km gap between Dominika Kxasieczko (POL) and Alex Villa (COL) who are heading to turnpoint 4 (Kronplatz, Italy). Dominika has already used her night pass so she will no doubt be hoping for good flying conditions to keep her out of tomorrow morning’s elimination.

