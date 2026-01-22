Race report: Monarca Paragliding Open 2026

The 21st Monarca Paragliding Open concluded 17 January, seeing almost 130 pilots compete in five tasks ranging from 61km to 89km set around the iconic Valle de Bravo.

At the end of the week, it was the Mexican champion who emerged triumphant. Andrés Tello Alvarado (Ozone Enzo 3) saw off challenges from Dylan Mansley (GBR, Ozone Enzo 3) and Peter Thompson (USA, Enzo 3) to win, who finished second and third respectively.

The women’s category was won by Violeta Jimenez (USA, Ozone Enzo 3) back on form after breaking her ankle at the World Championships last September. Jenny O’Neil (USA, Ozone Zeno 2) was second and Pamela Diez (MEX, Zeno 2) third.

Event organisers managed to put on six consecutive tasks, with the top five scored. Miguel Gutiérrez, co-director of the Monarca Open, summed up the week: “The weather was good and people were very happy!”

“This year’s Monarca Paragliding Open was again totally epic,” Pete Thompson tells us. “We completed tasks on six out of six days in a nice variety of conditions and terrain. The organisation did a fantastic job and the community was there in support.”

The Monarco event takes its name from the Monarch butterfly which migrates between Canada and the USA to the Oyamel forests located exactly in the flight zone of Valle de Bravo and El Peñon in the State of Mexico where it overwinters.

Valle de Bravo is known for being not only a good place to fly but also for its consistency of many good and reliable flyable days. The best flying season starts on January and it goes until April when the rain season starts.

In the latest issue (XC263), Hanna Klingbeil Canale reports on how flying has impacted the region positively over the past few decades.

Monarca Paragliding Open full results