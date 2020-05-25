PWC Gemona Cancelled

The Paragliding World Cup Association have taken the decision to cancel the Gemona PWC round scheduled to take place at the beginning of July. Despite things starting to open up, the local organisers were still unable to guarantee it would be able to run. The PWCA released the following statement:

Hello everyone,

It is with great regret that we have to cancel the Gemona, Italy, World Cup which should have taken place at the beginning of July. The Mayor, with the full understanding of the World Cup Committee, is unable to give permission for the event to take place.

However, we are delighted that Luigi Seravalli and his team in Gemona would like to host a World Cup next year and look forward to enjoying the wonderful flying there next Spring, not to mention the excellent Italian cuisine. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Luigi for all his hard work organising and rescheduling this event.

One of the big problems we face, as lockdown is lifted across Europe, is the risk of a second wave of the virus which could lead to a pilot being diagnosed with Covid during a competition and everyone having to be put into quarantine, a risk which, I am sure you will appreciate, we clearly must avoid.

Rest assured we are still as keen as ever to relaunch the World Cup when we can. We are keeping all our options open to organize events to replace those cancelled as soon as possible. Local organisers the world over have offered replacement venues so that one day you will all be able to fly together again.

Until then we hope that you are all enjoying getting your wings back in the air if you can, being careful and looking after yourselves.

Very best wishes,

The PWCA team.