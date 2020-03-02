fbpx
Polini Thor Event (18-19 April) cancelled

Monday 2 March, 2020

A weekend paramotoring event in Italy has been cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy.

The Polini Thor Event was to have taken place over the weekend of 18/19 April at an airfield southeast of Milan.

The two-day fly-in would have had displays, engine servicing and a chance to meet paramotor world champion Alex Mateos.

However, the weekend is now officially cancelled. Organisers said: “We regret we inform you that we are obliged to cancel the Polini Thor Event scheduled on 18-19 April 2020 in Dovera.

“We will communicate you a new date as soon as the situation will return to normal.”

