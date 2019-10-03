Polini Thor 202 paramotor engine

Polini have announced a new Thor 202 engine. It’s 193cc, liquid cooled and gives 33HP and 90kg thrust with a 130cm propeller.

They say it’s light and compact with an “unmatched” power-to-weight ratio, meaning short take-off runs, very good climb rates, and the possibility of level flight at low engine speeds which is good for noise, fuel consumption and engine longevity.

It has a Dell’Orto VHST carburettor, centrifugal clutch, flash-starter system and compact and light radiator. Polini say the die-cast alloy cylinder means excellent thermal stability, and the nickel-silicon coating reduces wear and prolongs engine life.

The compact electronic ignition has fixed inductive timing and the exhaust has been completely redesigned with new resonance cones. Polini say their R&D team managed to get top performance with compact dimensions, low noise levels and extremely low weights. A closed-circuit system for fuel recovery is a practical solution for pilots who travel with their engine.

