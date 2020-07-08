fbpx
Polini Thor 202 paramotor engine

Wednesday 8 July, 2020

Polini have recently released the Thor 202, their new light and powerful liquid-cooled 205cc two-stroke paramotor engine.

It was developed from the air-cooled Thor 200 HF, but Polini say it’s 1.6kg lighter and 4HP more powerful, capable of generating more than 90kg static trust with a 130cm propeller.

Polini Thor 202

The optimised torque curve at low RPMs makes it more comfortable and fuel-efficient, and the smaller airbox and light and compact exhaust are both new.

With excellent reliability, Polini say time between overhaul for the Thor 202 is 400 hours. It is available with a choice of Dell’Orto or Walbro carburetor.

Polinithor.com

 

