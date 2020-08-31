fbpx
Search
 
Comps and Events, News

Patrick von Känel wins 2020 Dolomiti Super Fly

Monday 31 August, 2020

Patrick Von Känel won the 2020 Dolomiti Super Fly, just ahead of Chrigel Maurer and Sepp Inniger who took joint second place.

All three “Swiss Warriors”, as one Facebook spectator called them, were flying the Advance Omega X-Alps 3.

The 312km course through the Dolomites started and finished at Levico Terme. The race started at 10am on 23 August, and ended just over six days later at 2pm on Saturday 29th. Patrick finished in three days, eight hours and two minutes, with Chrigel and Sepp reaching goal less than an hour later.

53 athletes were registered to start the race. 21 made goal and six more were still pushing when the cutoff time clicked around, while many had to pull out due to exhaustion or injury.

Dolomiti Super Fly 2020 route

The Dolomiti Super Fly 2020 race course

 

Dolomiti Super Fly winners

Sepp, Patrick and Chrigel with some well-earned post-race recovery beers

Results

  1. Patrick Von Känel (CH, Advance Omega X-Alps 3) 3d: 08:02:14
  2. Christian Maurer (CH, Advance Omega X-Alps 3) 3d: 08:50:49
  3. Sepp Inniger (CH, Advance Omega X-Alps 3) 3d: 08:50:49

dolomitisuperfly.com

You might also like

Back to Comps and Events
Back to Comps and Events

Subscribe and never miss an issue

 

Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s most exciting flying locales
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK