Red Bull X-Alps 2025: The toughest ever?

The twelfth edition of the famous Red Bull X-Alps starts this weekend – and it is without doubt the toughest edition yet.

At 1,283km long the race is certainly the longest ever – and although only 60km longer than the 2023 edition pilots expect it to be much more gruelling, especially if the weather doesn’t play ball.

Like the last edition, the race starts in the centre of Kitzbühel, the Austrian ski town, before looping through the Alps and back via 16 turnpoints. Pilots will have to cross the main spine of the Alps a minimum of four times, and will also have to complete four via-ferrata climbs on the ground.

As a result, some pilots have questioned whether the route is in fact doable in the 12 days allowed, while most expect far fewer pilots to make goal than in 2023, when a record 23 pilots made it to the landing raft in the lake at Zell am See.

Canada’s James Elliott, who made goal on the final day in 22nd position in 2023 said this year’s course was “40-50% harder” than the 2023 course.

James Elliott, left, and team

“This could be an edition where nobody finishes,” he said, “we’ll see how it plays out.”

He added: “If you look at recent editions the trend has been for more and more finishers. But I think organisers want to make it harder so that only 10% of the field make goal.”

James said that pilots needed to average 100km straight-line distance a day, which meant “five hours of flyable conditions every day”. His goal this year was to “finish at goal and in a better position.”

Australia’s Shane Tighe meanwhile said his main concern was crossing the Alps four times. “There is a lot of airspace, which people [watching] don’t see.”

Shane Tighe, right, and friend

He added: “I like the fact it is now more of an adventure race, with the via ferratas. I like doing them.” Timing however would be critical. “One of them can take four hours, so if you end up having to do that during the middle of a good flying day, then you’ll lose out.”

For first-timer Bei Yu from China the Alps is all new territory. “We have been checking out the route for the last month,” he said. “I think it is a little bit hard for us because we are far away [in China], and we also have added complications with the visas, so it is difficult to assemble a team.”

Bei Yu

He added: “The X-Alps is well known among all pilots in China. When I started paragliding there were 6,000, now there are 30,000 pilots, it’s really good.”

Race favourite and eight-time winner Chrigel Maurer meanwhile said he agreed the route was harder. “It’s just 60km longer, yes, so that means it is two hours more flying in the air, so it doesn’t sound that much.

“But with the turnpoints on the ground, and with the flow of the route, it’s for sure more difficult. Whether it will be slower or not depends on the weather.”

France’s Maxime Pinot, who is current European and World Paragliding Champion and is competing in his fourth Red Bull X-Alps said the route was “optimistic”. “It depends on the weather,” he added.

Key dates and times for the competition are:

Prologue: 11am (local time), Thursday 12 June

Red Bull X-Alps start: 11.30am, Sunday 15 June

The race will be broadcast across all social media channels by the official organisation, while most competing pilots also have dedicated social media crew members. Race reporters Tarquin Cooper and Gavin McClurg will be following the race on the ground and in the air for the duration.

Cross Country will be at the start of the race in Kitzbühel and then also based at the most significant turnpoint of the race – the X that is St Moritz in Switzerland. At the centre of the route St Moritz is the new crossroads of the X-Alps, and will see pilots pass through it on their way west and then again on they way back east.

Live Tracking and all race info is at redbullxalps.com.