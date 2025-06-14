Chrigel Maurer interview Red Bull X-Alps 2025
Red Bull X-Alps 2025: Chrigel ‘more prepared than ever before’

"Do not think the defending champion will simply win again!”

14 June, 2025, by Marcus King and Ed Ewing

“I set a goal to make 200 hours of flying – and I’m at 192.” Chrigel Maurer says his preparation has been more focused and better than ever ahead of this year’s Red Bull X-Alps. The eight-time champion and undisputed king of the paragliding hill says he feels strong and is still at the top of his game.

In this in-depth interview with Chrigel, filmed a few days before the start of the race at the pilots’ camp site near Kitzbühel, Chrigel goes into detail about his preparation, the route, his equipment, some of the other pilots, and why he thinks a rookie could beat him “quite easily.”

He adds: “Do not think the defending champion will simply win again!”

The Red Bull X-Alps 2025 starts on 15 June 2025

