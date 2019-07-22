Parus2: new tandem from Icaro Paragliders

Icaro have released the Parus², their new EN-B tandem. It’s made from lightweight Techfiber STA15, and “handles like a solo”.

They claim it’s amongst the lightest standard tandems on the market, weighing in at 7.2 kg for the 41.5 m² and 6.5 kg for the 35.5 m² size, which gives it extremely easy take-off and landing behaviour.

Icaro say the Parus² is all about fun. It’s suitable for commercial use or for paragliding with family and friends. They say pilots will love its handling, and the thinner dyneema lines has meant less drag and improved glide and top speed compared to the original Parus.

The 35.5 m² size is certified for loads up to 180kg and Icaro say it’s “the ultimate fun glider” with fabulous handling; the 41.5 m² has been tweaked for commercial flying.

icaro-paragliders.com