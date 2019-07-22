Search
 
Gear News, News

Parus2: new tandem from Icaro Paragliders

Monday 22 July, 2019

Icaro have released the Parus², their new EN-B tandem. It’s made from lightweight Techfiber STA15, and “handles like a solo”. 

They claim it’s amongst the lightest standard tandems on the market, weighing in at 7.2 kg for the 41.5 m² and 6.5 kg for the 35.5 m² size, which gives it extremely easy take-off and landing behaviour.

Icaro say the Parus² is all about fun. It’s suitable for commercial use or for paragliding with family and friends. They say pilots will love its handling, and the thinner dyneema lines has meant less drag and improved glide and top speed compared to the original Parus.

The 35.5 m² size is certified for loads up to 180kg and Icaro say it’s “the ultimate fun glider” with fabulous handling; the 41.5 m² has been tweaked for commercial flying.

Icaro Parus 2 specs

icaro-paragliders.com

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Gear News News
Back to Gear News News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK