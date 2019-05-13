Search
 
Ng Kok Choong
Palu earthquake hero remembered

Monday 13 May, 2019

The life of a paraglider pilot who was hailed a hero following the Palu earthquake last year is explored in a new documentary.

Ng Kok Choong, then 53, helped save the lives of two earthquake victims in Palu, Indonesia, when a 7.5 magnitude earthquake and then a tsunami hit last September. But barely three weeks later he died in a paragliding accident in Bir, India.

Now the story of Choong’s heroism in Palu and his tragic accident in Bir has been told by On The Red Dot, a current affairs show in Singapore.

Doesn’t work? Here’s the direct link to the film

In the documentary Choong’s friends and widow tell his story – from his career as a commando to taking up the sport of paragliding and travelling the world.

The Palu earthquake struck on 28 September 2018 and left at least 2,000 people dead. A group of 32 paraglider pilots were in the area for a competition: seven died while others were deeply involved in the rescue efforts.

A Cloudbase Foundation appeal raised nearly $30,000 for the families of the deceased pilots, with contributions donated from across the paragliding world.

