Ekstremsportveko 2026: Norway’s week of midsummer magic returns

Ekstremsportveko returns to Voss in Norway this month (20–28 June), bringing paragliders, speedflyers and other extreme sports athletes, including skydivers and mountain bikers, to the Norwegian fjord landscape.

For the paragliding community, Ekstremsportveko combines competition flying and daily organised activities with XC pilots sharing airspace over a site known for both accessibility and cross-country potential.

The ‘Paragliding Breakfast’ on top of Lønahorgi (1,410m) in Norway. Photo: Dina Rindsem

“Voss is well known among pilots and is the most popular spot in Norway with good reason,” says local pilot, event organiser and Red Bull X-Alps finisher Erlend Ukvitne. “It is located inland on the west coast and has surprisingly reliable flying conditions for Western Norway.”

Paragliding is centred around Mount Hanguren (820m), reached by gondola in under ten minutes from Voss town centre. From here, pilots can access local routes above the valley or extend flights into surrounding mountain systems and fjord crossings when conditions allow.

Voss has developed a reputation as one of Norway’s most versatile XC sites. The terrain is accessible, with straightforward take-offs and multiple landing options, but it also supports long-distance flights.

According to Ukvitne, experienced pilots can fly from Voss to both Sognefjorden and Hardangerfjorden, linking scenic triangles and out-and-return routes through the western Norwegian mountains.

“What makes Voss special is how welcoming it is to all levels,” says Ukvitne. “Beginners have safe launch sites, predictable conditions, and a nice and open local community that makes it easy to learn and progress. At the same time, advanced pilots can push their limits.”

During Ekstremsportveko, the paragliding community runs a full programme of daily activities, including XC-, hike-and-fly-, acro-, precision landing- and ground handling competitions, where pilots can test their skills against each other. Speedflyers also have their own share of events.

There are also many non-competitive activities such as free flying, community hike-and-flys and workshops. Many participants combine flying with other sports during the festival, including mountain biking, longboarding and skydiving.

After flying, the festival brings the wider Ekstremsportveko community together in Voss for evening events and live music.

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