Ozone Roadrunner groundhandling wing

Ozone have launched a new 14m² groundhandling wing called the Roadrunner. It’s for ground-training only, and is suitable for pilots of any level, or their kids!

Ozone say the Roadrunner is easy to use and very forgiving, and is, “a great tool for schools to increase training efficiency as well as a fun wing to play with, for any pilot who would like to get more groundhandling practice”.

Ozone say the Roadrunner does not overshoot in strong winds, nor generate too much lift, so it’s safe to use in strong winds. It’s good in light winds too, rising gently with minimal effort and without hanging back, Ozone say.

flyozone.com