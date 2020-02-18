fbpx
Ozone release Zeolite GT

Tuesday 18 February, 2020

Ozone have released a more robust, lower-priced version of their EN-D X-Alps wing, the Zeolite GT.

The two-liner Zeolite originated from the Zeno, but with fewer cells (64 vs 78) and a lower aspect ratio (6.7 vs 6.9). It was made for the Red Bull X-Alps 2019, and was the lightest wing ever to be raced in the event. The MS size weighed under 3kg.

By changing the materials of the top surface (38g cloth instead of 27g) and internal structure, Ozone have now made the slightly heavier Zeolite GT (3.72kg in MS). It’s more robust and less expensive, and aimed at the same genre experienced adventure pilots.

Ozone say the Zeolite GT has the same precise handling and easily controllable parachutal flight as the Zeolite, so it’s easy to land in tight spots. They add that it’s nicely behaved in collapses, and copes with very compact packing.

The Zeolite GT will be available in S, MS and L sizes.

flyozone.com

