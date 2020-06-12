fbpx
Search
 
Gear News, News

Ozone F*Race ultralight pod harness

Friday 12 June, 2020

Ozone have released a production version of the F*Race, the ultralight pod harness that was designed for the 2019 Red Bull X-Alps.

Antoine Girard was involved in the development of the production model, which weighs just 1.5kg in the M size including pod, cockpit and back protection. It’s only 50g or so heavier than the X-Aps version, but Ozone say it’s more durable, more comfortable and has better protection.

Its passive inflatable protection system covers the pilot’s back and seat area, and it achieved a 25G impact rating on all tests. The inflatable rear fairing, which is primarily there to improve aerodynamics, offers additional impact protection.

Nitinol rods add rigidity to the bucket seat giving good support to the pilot, and being designed for vol-bivouac it has plenty of storage space, with tethers for gadgets in the pockets that are accessible in flight. It has a hydration pouch pocket with tube routings, instrument cockpit and a second removable cockpit with extra stowage space.

The leg straps have toggle closures and Ozone say the harness is simple and intuitive to get into.

 

Ozone F*Race

Ozone F*Race specs

flyozone.com

You might also like

Back to Gear News News
Back to Gear News News

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Cross Country Subscribers' Summer Prize Draw 2020

Win a paraglider or paramotor wing! One lucky subscriber to  Cross Country will win the wing of their choice in our 2020 summer prize draw. Plus there are plenty of runner-up prizes. We will be drawing the lucky winners from our list of subscribers on Friday 26 June.

Act today! To be in with a chance of winning that crispy new wing or one of our other fabulous prizes, make sure you have an up-to-date subscription to Cross Country magazine before 26 June. Subscriptions start from as a little as £2.59 per month, that’s just 60p a week.

Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s most exciting flying locales
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK