fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
News

Nova Mentor 7 Light: EN B

Thursday 31 March, 2022

Nova officially released the EN-B Mentor 7 Light on 31 March 2022. It’s a lightweight hybrid 2.5-liner, with genes from their 2021 Red Bull X-Alps wing, the Xenon.

Its new 2.5-line configuration means the C-steering is very effective, “Like a two-liner”, according to Théo de Blic.

It has an increased cell count of 66 cells, and a similar aspect ratio to its predecessor, 5.5. Performance is better than its predecessor, Nova say, but the demands on the pilot are the same.

Design-wise, “Practically everything has changed!”, says Philipp Medicus. “The design difference between the Mentor 6 and the Mentor 7 is greater than that between the Mentor 2 and the 6!” It is the first time Nova have used trailing-edge rods in an EN-B. This means better performance, but the wing should be concertina-packed, unlike previous versions which could be stuffed in the bag, Nova’s “easy-pack” style.

Nova say that despite weighing just 4.15kg in the middle size, the construction methods and choice of materials mean it is durable.

Five sizes, XXS to L, are planned and the first deliveries are expected in Spring/summer 2022.

Nova Mentor 7 Light specs

Nova.eu

You might also like

Back to News
Back to News

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe today and enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.30
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.95
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Access to subscriber masterclasses
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.75
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK