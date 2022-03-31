Nova Mentor 7 Light: EN B

Nova officially released the EN-B Mentor 7 Light on 31 March 2022. It’s a lightweight hybrid 2.5-liner, with genes from their 2021 Red Bull X-Alps wing, the Xenon.

Its new 2.5-line configuration means the C-steering is very effective, “Like a two-liner”, according to Théo de Blic.

It has an increased cell count of 66 cells, and a similar aspect ratio to its predecessor, 5.5. Performance is better than its predecessor, Nova say, but the demands on the pilot are the same.

Design-wise, “Practically everything has changed!”, says Philipp Medicus. “The design difference between the Mentor 6 and the Mentor 7 is greater than that between the Mentor 2 and the 6!” It is the first time Nova have used trailing-edge rods in an EN-B. This means better performance, but the wing should be concertina-packed, unlike previous versions which could be stuffed in the bag, Nova’s “easy-pack” style.

Nova say that despite weighing just 4.15kg in the middle size, the construction methods and choice of materials mean it is durable.

Five sizes, XXS to L, are planned and the first deliveries are expected in Spring/summer 2022.

