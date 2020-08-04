Nova Climb & Fly Team

Nova have created a new Climb & Fly team of pilots specialising in para-alpinism, flying their Bantam (EN D) and Doubleskin (EN A) wings.

The current Climb & Fly Team (CFT) members are all based in the Tyrolen alps, near Nova’s Terfens headquarters (close to Innsbruck) so they can easily team up for their projects.

Nova’s Paul Nagl (head of service department) and Luis Depping (harnesses project manager) head up the new team.

The team had their first get-together in early July. Luis Depping said: “It is amazing to see how a shared love for mountains and sports can bring people together in the blink of an eye. The first Team meeting at the Schüsselkar created the perfect base for many more adventures to come. We’re all super-psyched!”

nova.eu