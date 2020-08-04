fbpx
Search
 
Gear News, News

Nova Climb & Fly Team

Tuesday 4 August, 2020

Nova have created a new Climb & Fly team of pilots specialising in para-alpinism, flying their Bantam (EN D) and Doubleskin (EN A) wings.

The current Climb & Fly Team (CFT) members are all based in the Tyrolen alps, near Nova’s Terfens headquarters (close to Innsbruck) so they can easily team up for their projects.

Nova’s Paul Nagl (head of service department) and Luis Depping (harnesses project manager) head up the new team.

Nova Climb and Fly Team

L-R: Christof Happ, Alexandra Lamprecht, Simon Heinrich, Carla Vivó, Soler, Jakob Braun, Jessica Kratz, Fabio Keck, Paul Nagl, Luis Depping

The team had their first get-together in early July. Luis Depping said: “It is amazing to see how a shared love for mountains and sports can bring people together in the blink of an eye. The first Team meeting at the Schüsselkar created the perfect base for many more adventures to come. We’re all super-psyched!”

nova.eu

You might also like

Back to Gear News
Back to Gear News

Subscribe and never miss an issue

 

Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s most exciting flying locales
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK