Gear News, News

Nova announce new Ion 6

Thursday 5 March, 2020

Nova are officially releasing their low-B Ion 6 at the Stubai Cup 2020. They say the design is new, though the intended market is the same wide spectrum of pilots from relative newbies to those racking up 200km+ triangles.

Still an “uncomplicated EN-B glider with high passive safety”, the new version has shorter lines and a higher aspect ratio. It’s a less curved design, so its projected aspect ratio has increased more than the flat aspect ratio compared to the previous version. The “flatter” design makes it less rolly, and shorter lines mean more direct handling.

Ion 5 – Flat A/R 5.16; Projected A/R: 3.52
Ion 6 – Flat A/R: 5.19; Projected A/R: 3.84

Nova have also incorporated mini-ribs with internal seams, zig-zag 3D shaping, a mini-rib vector tape which reduces trailing-edge creasing when the brakes are applied; and “optimised wing twist in accelerated flight”, like the Mentor 6 and Sector, which together increase performance and improve stability at speed.

The main, brake and stabilo lines are sheathed and the left/right risers are colour-coded to match Nova harnesses, so it’s easy to spot if you’ve clipped in incorrectly.

The Ion 6 comes in Nova’s new colour scheme in four colour choices, and will be available in sizes XXS (60-80kg) to L (100-130kg).

Nova have said the Ion series will now have a three-year life cycle, too, so it should hold its resale value better.

nova.eu

 

Back to Gear News News

