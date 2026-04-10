Sunset at Red Rocks. Photo: Ben Horton
Comps and EventsNews

Coming to America – registration opens for three events

'Expect to get really tall, go really big and bring your sense of adventure!'

10 April, 2026, by Cross Country | Photo: Ben Horton

Registration has opened for three competitions organised by Gavin McClurg this summer. The first to kick off is the Niviuk XLost Idaho on 29-31 May.

“Modelled after the Wanaka Hike-and-Fly race in New Zealand it’s a three day scavenger-hunt style self-supported race with three divisions from pro to newbie in the wilds of the biggest mountains and high desert wonderlands of Idaho’s backcountry,” Gavin says.

Then in September Gavin organises the newly titled fifth edition of the Niviuk Red Rocks Wide Open, a US Nationals Cat 2/ Pre-PWC and SRS qualifier 19-26 September. The competition is known for big tasks in the heart of Utah’s most stunning Canyonlands.

“It’s surrounded by some of the USA’s most mind-melting scenery and must-see national parks and monuments, such as Zion, Dinosaur, Canyonlands and the Grand Canyon,” says Gavin. “In past years they have had several 160+km FAI triangles. Expect to get really tall, go really big and bring your sense of adventure!”

Paragliding in Utah with a high cloudbase. Photo: Tim Rochas
The epic landscape of Zion National Park. Photo: Tim Rochas

And finally, immediately after the Wide Open Gavin hosts the sixth edition of the Global Rescue XRedRocks 30 September to 3 October when the fall colours of southern Utah are psychedelic.

“It’s the largest hike-and-fly race in North America and suited for those new to hike and fly and want a full physical training program as well as mentoring through to Red Bull X-Alps seasoned veterans in the Pro Division,” says Gavin.

Past competitors include Patrick von Kanel, Markus Anders, Pal Takats, Tanguy Renoud-Goud, Lars Meerstetter, Jared Scheid, Sebrand Warren James Elliot and others. Two-time winner and 2025 Red Bull X-Alps champion Aaron Durogati said he had one of the best flights of his life in the race, Gavin said.

He added that he and the team are also running a two day hike-and-fly training clinic before the Niviuk XLost Idaho and the Global Rescue XRedRocks.

xredrocks.com

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