Gear News, News

Niviuk release Hook 5 progression wing

Wednesday 16 January, 2019

Niviuk have released their latest EN-B wing, the Hook 5. It’s a ‘progression’ wing, aimed at post-school to intermediate pilots. They say it’s safe and comfortable with easy, intuitive handling.

Niviuk say the Hook 5 launches very easily, inflating well even in light winds, and has excellent climbing performance and an efficient glide, absorbing turbulence well for a comfortable ride. Brake travel is long and it and can fly slowly, making it easy to land safely.

Niviuk list numerous technologies that ensure a well tensioned sail and well supported leading edge, and say the Nitinol rods that support it won’t be detrimentally affected by poor packing techniques. Small trailing edge ribs keep the back end flat and improve performance in thermals.

The Hook 5 is made from durable Dominico N20 cloth (36g), with 19mm risers and all lines apart from the upper galleries are sheathed. The 24m size weighs 4.5kg.

There is also a lightweight Plume version, the Hook 5 P, made for hike-and-fly or vol-bivouac in Porcher Skytex 27 and 32 cloths. Only the very lower lines are sheathed. The lines are connected to 12mm risers with softlinks in place of maillons, saving 1.4kg in the 24 size, which weighs just 3.1kg.

The Hook 5 is available in four standard colours, and the 5 P in three, different colours.

Niviuk Hook 5 and 5P specs and colours

niviuk.com

 

