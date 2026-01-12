Niviuk release Arrow 2 P harness

The Arrow P 2 harness is a streamlined, ultralight harness with an aerodynamic fairing, now more robust and practical with key improvements in safety, design, and durability. Designed for the most demanding hike-and-fly pilots it’s both compact and light (from 1.76kg). “It’s ideal for both distance flights and vol-biv adventures,” say Niviuk.

The reserve compartment has been completely redesigned to accommodate steerable parachutes while in-flight safety has been further improved with the introduction of a new double safety closing system.

Niviuk say: “For internal components, we used light and more sturdy fabrics to improve strength without increasing weight. Externally, the same materials are used: the pod is made from D70, which is lightweight yet durable; other parts use Lycra light for greater elasticity. The inflatable fairing is made with Skytex 27 g on the inside and Dokdo 36 g on the outside.”

Niviuk also say that stability is achieved thanks to an “ergonomically designed 3D-shaped seat that moulds to your body”. It works by “absorbing excess movements transmitted to the pilot”. “This translates into greater comfort and efficiency, especially during accelerated flight,” they say.

The aerodynamic shape of the fairing reduces drag. This improves yaw stability, resulting in a more precise, stable, and high-performing harness, say Niviuk. The design has also been updated, featuring a more colourful and modern look.

The Niviuk Arrow P 2 is available in three sizes.

Niviuk.com