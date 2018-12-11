Qubik: intermediate PPG wing from Niviuk

The Qubik is Niviuk’s new PPG wing for intermediate-level pilots. They say it’s safe and stable with excellent performance and a wide speed range.

It’s a reflex wing with “effective and accessible” trimmers. Niviuk say it can maintain high speeds of up to 65km/h without the leading edge deforming. It’s made for cross-country flying, and they say it has excellent turbulence absorption, and firm and responsive brakes as well as tip steering.

New panel cutting and construction techniques have meant an even cleaner leading edge, which Niviuk say translates to a more solid, aerodynamic and efficient wing. Trailing edge ribs reduce drag at the back and make it more efficient in turns.

It’s made from Dominico 20D cloth with all sheathed lines and nitinol rods, and is DGAC certified in four sizes.

niviuk.com