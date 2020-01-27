Niviuk Peak 5: EN-D 2-liner

Niviuk have released the Peak 5, their high-performance EN-D two-liner for experienced cross-country and competition pilots.

They say it’s more accessible than ever with good, manageable performance and the smoothest, most direct handling of any glider in its class. They add that it is efficient in all phases of flight, and is easy to control without having to let up on the bar so you can fly it fast with peace of mind.

The Peak 5’s DNA comes from the Icepeak Evox, and Niviuk say a reworked internal structure has allowed it to be more compact and balanced than the Peak 4, with better speed and performance. It has gained some cells, having 85 compared to the Peak 4’s 75.

It’s available in 21, 22, 24 and 26m² sizes and is made from 36g/m² and 27g/m² Porcher Skytex with 12mm risers and unsheathed Kevlar and Dyneema lines. New Ergo handles aid rear-riser steering

