fbpx
Search
 
Gear News, News

Niviuk Peak 5: EN-D 2-liner

Monday 27 January, 2020

Niviuk have released the Peak 5, their high-performance EN-D two-liner for experienced cross-country and competition pilots.

They say it’s more accessible than ever with good, manageable performance and the smoothest, most direct handling of any glider in its class. They add that it is efficient in all phases of flight, and is easy to control without having to let up on the bar so you can fly it fast with peace of mind.

The Peak 5’s DNA comes from the Icepeak Evox, and Niviuk say a reworked internal structure has allowed it to be more compact and balanced than the Peak 4, with better speed and performance. It has gained some cells, having 85 compared to the Peak 4’s 75.

It’s available in 21, 22, 24 and 26m² sizes and is made from 36g/m² and 27g/m² Porcher Skytex with 12mm risers and unsheathed Kevlar and Dyneema lines. New Ergo handles aid rear-riser steering

niviuk.com

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Gear News News
Back to Gear News News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

Subscribe before Jan 31 and you could win a wing in our Subscriber’s prize draw.

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK