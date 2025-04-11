Inside the Niviuk factory in Vietnam
Watch: Niviuk’s factory tour – by drone

Flying through Niviuk's factory in Vietnam

11 April, 2025, by Cross Country

Niviuk have released a film to mark 20 years in business. In the four-minute clip a drone sweeps through Niviuk’s state-of-the-art factory in Vietnam, their design lab in Switzerland and their company HQ in Spain.

The company employs more than 300 people at their 6,500m² factory in Vietnam. Spain is home to sales, R&D, media, purchasing and admin. Switzerland is where the design team roost, close to the heart of the European Alpine flying scene.

“This video offers a glimpse into everything we’ve built over the past two decades — and the vision still driving us forward,” the company say. Niviuk was founded in Spain in 2005.

Almost all paragliders are manufactured in Asia. Several of the large companies have their own production facilities in Vietnam, while others share production space in China and Sri Lanka.

