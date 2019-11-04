Search
 
Niviuk release Koyot 4 and 4 P (EN A)

Monday 4 November, 2019

Niviuk have released the Koyot 4 and its lightweight version, the Koyot 4 P (Plume) – EN/LTF A wings for new and progressing pilots.

Niviuk say the Koyot 4 is easier to fly and more comfortable in turbulence than the 3, and they have used their latest technologies to maximise passive safety, while assuring “instinctive and intuitive handling”.

It has a reduced aspect ratio of 4.75 (from 4.95) and a new profile with a revised arc, which makes it easier to launch and more resistant to collapses. Nitinol rods support the profile, helping retain its intended shape, and the trailing edge is more aerodynamic for less drag.

The Koyot 4 is available in five sizes and four standard colours: pictured above in Holi and Prime; also available in Lava (orange) and Mint (green).

Niviuk Koyot 4 specs

Koyot 4 specs

Niviuk Koyot 4 P

The lightweight version – the Koyot 4 P

The Plume version of the wing – pictured here in Bull, and also available in Thunder (yellow) – is a kilo lighter than the Koyot 4 and available in 22m² to 28m² sizes but not the 31m².

Niviuk say it’s ideal for hike-and-fly, even for new pilots. It can be ordered with an Interlock System (soft links) instead of karabiners to further reduce weight.

Niviuk Koyot 4 P specs

Koyot 4 P specs

More on Niviuk.com: Koyot 4 and Koyot 4 P

