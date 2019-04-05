Niviuk CCC wing: Icepeak Evox released

Niviuk officially released their CCC competition wing, the Icepeak Evox, at the end of March 2019.

They say it’s a structurally complex wing with a clean and crease-free finish. It’s faster, more manoeuvrable and more competitive than the previous Icepeak, stable in pitch and roll with an optimised internal pressure for better turbulence absorption.

Niviuk say the Icepeak Evox is communicative and intuitive, with “outstanding” thermalling performance, efficient B-riser steering and a wide speed range. “Excellent” slow-flying characteristics allow the pilot to extend the braking limit for more control and stability.

The Icepeak Evox has 99 cells and an aspect ratio of 7.6. It is available in six sizes and three standard colours.

niviuk.com