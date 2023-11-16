Ozone Geo 7 (EN B)

Ozone have released the Geo 7, the lightweight version of the Buzz Z7. They say it is now even lighter, while retaining its “category-leading” performance and agility.
Weighing 3.5kg in the middle of five sizes, the Geo 7 is aimed at pilots who fly 30 to 50 hours a year and are looking for a lightweight wing for travel, hike-and-fly and cross country with high levels of passive safety.
Ozone say the Geo 7 is 125g lighter than the previous version – and 1.4kg lighter than the Buzz Z7 – without compromising strength and durability.
Ozone list the following updates:
- New planform with increased wing sweep for improved roll stability
- New rib alignment for improved airflow and efficiency
- New tab positioning improves stability in accelerated flight
- New leading edge construction with more reinforcement and cleaner profile
- New line rigging for improved load-distribution to increase agility
- New panel shaping in the trailing edge for improved handling and brake response
“This category of wing is highly important to us,” said Ozone because it serves such a wide range of pilots. It is available in four colour options and covers flying weights from 60-114kg.
It is made from Dominico N20D and Porcher 7000 E71 on the top surface, and Porcher 7000 E71 underneath, with sheathed lower lines and unsheathed mids and uppers.