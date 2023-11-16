fbpx
Ozone Geo 7: at 3.51kg in the middle size it's lighter than ever
Gear News, News

Ozone Geo 7 (EN B)

Thursday 16 November, 2023

Ozone have released the Geo 7, the lightweight version of the Buzz Z7. They say it is now even lighter, while retaining its “category-leading” performance and agility.

Weighing 3.5kg in the middle of five sizes, the Geo 7 is aimed at pilots who fly 30 to 50 hours a year and are looking for a lightweight wing for travel, hike-and-fly and cross country with high levels of passive safety.

Ozone Geo 7 850

The Geo 7 will serve a wide range of pilots

Ozone say the Geo 7 is 125g lighter than the previous version – and 1.4kg lighter than the Buzz Z7 – without compromising strength and durability.

Ozone list the following updates:

“This category of wing is highly important to us,” said Ozone because it serves such a wide range of pilots. It is available in four colour options and covers flying weights from 60-114kg.

It is made from Dominico N20D and Porcher 7000 E71 on the top surface, and Porcher 7000 E71 underneath, with sheathed lower lines and unsheathed mids and uppers.

Ozone Geo 7 specs

flyozone.com

 

