Ozone Geo 7 (EN B)

Ozone Geo 7: at 3.51kg in the middle size it's lighter than ever

Ozone have released the Geo 7, the lightweight version of the Buzz Z7. They say it is now even lighter, while retaining its “category-leading” performance and agility.

Weighing 3.5kg in the middle of five sizes, the Geo 7 is aimed at pilots who fly 30 to 50 hours a year and are looking for a lightweight wing for travel, hike-and-fly and cross country with high levels of passive safety.

Ozone say the Geo 7 is 125g lighter than the previous version – and 1.4kg lighter than the Buzz Z7 – without compromising strength and durability.

Ozone list the following updates:

New planform with increased wing sweep for improved roll stability

New rib alignment for improved airflow and efficiency

New tab positioning improves stability in accelerated flight

New leading edge construction with more reinforcement and cleaner profile

New line rigging for improved load-distribution to increase agility

New panel shaping in the trailing edge for improved handling and brake response

“This category of wing is highly important to us,” said Ozone because it serves such a wide range of pilots. It is available in four colour options and covers flying weights from 60-114kg.

It is made from Dominico N20D and Porcher 7000 E71 on the top surface, and Porcher 7000 E71 underneath, with sheathed lower lines and unsheathed mids and uppers.

flyozone.com