Nervures Whizz 2, EN-A mountain wing

Nervures have released a new lightweight mountain wing, the Whizz 2. It is certified EN A, and the smallest size weighs 2.4kg.

It has 38 cells, an aspect ratio of 4.9 and short lines, making it very easy to launch and land. Glide is better than the original Whizz, and Nervures say its usable performance makes it a good soaring or travel wing.

It’s available in three sizes with wide weight ranges (50-90kg for the 20). As well as being light, it packs down into a small, easy-to-carry package: 18l for the smallest, 27l for the largest size.

Nervures are based in the French Pyrenees and their products are “100% Made in France”.

nervures.com