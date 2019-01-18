Search
 
Neo Shorty mountain rucksack and harness

Friday 18 January, 2019

Neo’s Shorty is a lightweight harness for paragliding, speed riding or speed flying, integrated into a tough 65-litre mountain rucksack.

The rucksack is made from a tough Cordura fabric, and designed for real mountain use. It has a stowage system for skis, ice axes and poles, and a soft pocket to store ski goggles in. It is not reversible, so the rucksack does not need to be unpacked, instead the harness drops out from a zipped compartment.

Neo Shorty

Rucksack and harness

The rucksack has a built-in 13mm Koroyd back protector. An LTF-certified airbag, front-mount reserve and reserve risers are available as optional extras.

The Shorty weighs 1.55kg including the Koroyd protector and  AustriAlpin Rocket karabiners, and comes in sizes S, M and L.

Neo Shorty

Ski stowage and goggle pocket

Neo products are designed and made in France.

flyneo.com

